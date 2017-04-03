BREAKING: 'Act now': Hours left before Rocky homes inundated

SURGING: The Fitzroy river is on the rise.

A MAJOR Queensland insurer is urging residents across Rockhampton's flood zones to "act now" with flood waters quickly rising in Rockhampton.

Some residents have just hours left before their homes are inundated, with the most recent river height data showing the Fitzroy at Rockhampton has rapidly risen to 6.5m at 8.40am on Monday.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith warned resident to take the warnings seriously.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie dumped a lot of rain in Central Queensland, and we know how much of this water is flowing down towards Rockhampton," Ms Smith said.

"We have the benefit of advanced warnings so residents should use every minute wisely to prepare.

"If you are at risk of flood, you must act now to protect yourself."

BoM latest warning, issued about midday, warns the Fitzroy at Yaamba will peak at a major flood level of 15.9m on Monday evening.

The Fitzroy at Yaamba was at a moderate flood level of 13.8m as of 9am this morning, just 1.2m below the major flood level of 15m.

Livingstone Shire Council has warned residents that home and business at Yaamba will be inundated.

