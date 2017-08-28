BREAKING: Adani mine start date announced

Adani is set to put shovels to ground in October

ADANI has announced that it will break ground on the Carmichael Coal Mine in October.

The mining giant's $16 billion megamine was given the green light earlier this year after more than six years of fighting its way through approval processes.

The largest industrial project in Australia by an Indian company will see an estimated 10,000 direct and indirect jobs delivered.

Adani struck the mine development deal with Downer Mining with rail construction being completed by Aecom.

The deal has seen Rockhampton and Townsville battle it out for the FIFO hub title.

A 1500 bed miners village will be one of the first projects in the roll out of the Carmichael mine construction phase, with plans to start construction of the access roads, air strip and mining camp, plus the rail corridor.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has welcomed the news of a construction date.

"This is great news for the project and is another step closer to regional Queensland realising the long-term employment and economic benefits this mine represents,” Cr Strelow said.

"Rockhampton Regional Council is continuing to work closely with Adani around the decision on the FIFO Hub for the mine because we understand how critically important those jobs are for our community.

"Adani is indicating a decision is very close and we look forward to more positive announcements around this project in future.”