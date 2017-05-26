BREAKING: Adani will 'pay every of royalties' for $16.5b mine

NO HOLIDAY: Adani will fork out for every royalty payment it owes, Keppel MP Brttany Lauga said. Photo Contributed

ONE of the Central Queensland's Labor politicians has revealed State Cabinet's decision to make Adani "pay every cent of royalties" for its $16.5 billion Carmichael mine.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said a short time ago that State Cabinet had "unanimously agreed" to a new policy for the future development of the Galilee and Surat Basins.

"Under this new policy, the Adani Carmichael mine will pay every cent of royalties in full," Ms Lauga said.

"There will be no royalty holiday for Adani Carmichael mine."

The breakthrough comes after days of debate within Queensland's Labor Government over if Adani should be given a royalty break.

Adani's proposed concession would have seen its royalties reduced or deferred as an incentive for extra investment.

The proposal divided the Labor Party, with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Roads Minister Mark Bailey, both members of the left, openly slapping down the proposal.

Ms Lauga said Labor would release details about the policy for developing the mining hubs soon.

"Opening up these three regions for development has the potential to support thousands of new jobs that are needed in regional centres along the coast as well as in outback Queensland," she said.

More to come