RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is currently conducting an air search of the Yeppoon Coast.

The chopper was deployed shortly before 4pm in response to a distress beacon signal.

It is believed a vessel may be in distress just off the Capricorn Coast.

However, Yeppoon Coast Guard confirmed it is unaware of any beacon signals at this time.

Further details remain unknown at this time.

More to come.