BREAKING: Police rush to brawl at Northside Plaza

BRAWL: Rockhampton Police have responded to an alleged brawl at Northside Plaza.

BRAWL: Rockhampton Police have responded to an alleged brawl at Northside Plaza.

POLICE have been called to Northside Plaza in Rockhampton after an alleged brawl broke out at the shopping centre.

Reports of the incident came in around 6pm Monday evening and is believed to have involved a North Plaza security guard and three female offenders.

It is understood another security officer intervened, however both guards are having trouble apprehending the offenders.

It is unclear at this time why the brawl erupted.

One offender is believed to have fled the scene and a 40-year-old woman with facial injuries is being assessed by QAS.

More to come.