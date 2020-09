Police are on scene conducting investigations. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

Police are on scene conducting investigations. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

A CAPRICORN Coast business has been targeted by thieves this morning, with police on scene conducting investigations.

Just before 7am, police allege Cooee Bay Pharmacy on Swordfish Ave, Taranganba was broken into via a smashed window.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, there are reports items could have been stolen.

Investigations are ongoing.