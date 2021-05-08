Menu
Rockhampton police. police generic. QPS generic.
News

BREAKING: Alleged theft, assault at Rockhampton bottle shop

JANN HOULEY
8th May 2021 4:48 PM
4.50pm Rockhampton police have their eyes on three young men suspected of having robbed the liquor shop in Stocklands Shopping Centre.

The alleged burglary and assault took place around 4.40pm.

A group of men, including a long-haired person wearing a distinctive Champion jumper have been sighted on Ludgate St. A resident from Alexandra St said he has footage of them running through his yard.

They match the CCTV footage. They are reportedly carrying some bottles of rum or Jack Daniels.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

