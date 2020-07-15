Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

BREAKING: Alzheimer’s patient missing near Fitzroy River

kaitlyn smith
15th Jul 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are this afternoon conducting a search for an elderly woman believed to be missing in the Rockhampton CBD.

The 80-year-old female – who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s – was scheduled to attend a medical appointment at an Archer St business this morning, however failed to appear.

It is believed the woman earlier caught a taxi to the address located near the Fitzroy River.

Her concerned daughter raised the alarm around 12.30pm after her mother failed to return home after several hours.

A missing person report has since been filed, with police crews dispatched to assist.

The woman is described as slim, caucasian and with short grey curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and full-length blue pants.

Members of the public with any information are advised to contact emergency services immediately.

missing person rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        premium_icon Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        Money The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released the latest CQ statistics.

        International hit series returns to Capricorn Coast

        premium_icon International hit series returns to Capricorn Coast

        TV Argentinian family filmed discovering the beauty of the Capricorn Coast and...

        Man hospitalised after two vehicles crash on Capricorn Hwy

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after two vehicles crash on Capricorn Hwy

        News Emergency crews have raced west of Rockhampton to the scene of a crash on the...

        • 15th Jul 2020 12:05 PM
        Keppel Kraken: Call to remove ‘danger’ to children

        premium_icon Keppel Kraken: Call to remove ‘danger’ to children

        News ONE councillor wants a piece of equipment there removed permanently.