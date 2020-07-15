BREAKING: Alzheimer’s patient missing near Fitzroy River

POLICE are this afternoon conducting a search for an elderly woman believed to be missing in the Rockhampton CBD.

The 80-year-old female – who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s – was scheduled to attend a medical appointment at an Archer St business this morning, however failed to appear.

It is believed the woman earlier caught a taxi to the address located near the Fitzroy River.

Her concerned daughter raised the alarm around 12.30pm after her mother failed to return home after several hours.

A missing person report has since been filed, with police crews dispatched to assist.

The woman is described as slim, caucasian and with short grey curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and full-length blue pants.

Members of the public with any information are advised to contact emergency services immediately.