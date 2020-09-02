BREAKING: Ambos called to incident at south Rocky school
PARAMEDICS are this afternoon responding to reports of a physical attack which has taken place at a Rockhampton school.
It is understood a 14-year-old male from Rockhampton State High School was harmed in a violent altercation just after 3pm.
Early reports suggest the young man is suffering some neck pain, nausea and blurred vision.
The incident comes only 24 hours after a social media page dedicated to Rockhampton school fights was exposed.
More to come.