Ambulance.
Two people taken to hospital after Isis Hwy crash

2nd Jul 2018 12:01 PM | Updated: 2:20 PM

12.40pm | 

TWO people have been taken to Biggenden Hospital following a single-vehicle crash at Dallarnil.

A QAS spokesman said one patient was transported for monitoring while the other had suffered an injury to their hand.

The road is open and emergency services have left the scene.

12pm | 

FOUR people are being assessed and treated by a team of paramedics at Dallarnil.

About 11.30am, Queensland Ambulance Services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the corner of Isis Highway and Booyal Dallarnil Rd.

Initial reports are all four passengers are out of the vehicle and are currently being looked at by paramedics.

Police are on scene, with two more ambulances en route to the crash.

A QAS spokesman said all the injuries sustained were minor in nature.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

