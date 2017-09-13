TRAGIC: Man suffers fatal heart attack, falls from bike off hill

UPDATE | 12.10pm AN ELDERLY man has tragically died at Agnes Water this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man was believed to be riding his bike near Captain Cook Dr when he suffered a heart attack and fell from his bike and off the edge of a hill, falling approximately one metre.

Paramedics were called to the scene about 10.56am and arrived to find the man unconscious.

Paramedics conducted CPR for over 30 minutes while a RACQ Rescue Helicopter made its way to the scene from Rockhampton. The chopper was turned around before arriving, about 11.35am.

The police spokeswoman said a report is currently being prepared for the coroner.

