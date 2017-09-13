31°
News

TRAGIC: Man suffers fatal heart attack, falls from bike off hill

Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE | 12.10pm AN ELDERLY man has tragically died at Agnes Water this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man was believed to be riding his bike near Captain Cook Dr when he suffered a heart attack and fell from his bike and off the edge of a hill, falling approximately one metre.

Paramedics were called to the scene about 10.56am and arrived to find the man unconscious.

Paramedics conducted CPR for over 30 minutes while a RACQ Rescue Helicopter made its way to the scene from Rockhampton. The chopper was turned around before arriving, about 11.35am.

The police spokeswoman said a report is currently being prepared for the coroner.

UPDATE | 11.40am: THREE teams of paramedics are on scene where an unconscious man is being treated after he reportedly fell off the edge of a hill.

A rescue helicopter is still en route to the incident at Agnes Water.

CPR has been ongoing for 30 minutes.

11.10am: PARAMEDICS are currently performing CPR on an unconscious person who has fallen off the edge of a hill near Captain Cook Dr.

The patient is reportedly an elderly man.

Queensland Ambulance Services and police were called to the scene at Agnes Water about 10.56am following reports of a person falling off the edge of a hill.

A QAS spokeswoman said she believes bystanders are watching as paramedics try to resuscitate the man.

"A rescue helicopter is on its way," she added.

CPR has been under way for the last 20 minutes.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  agnes water breaking news cliff editors picks police qas

Rocky drivers' habit putting lives at risk revealed

Rocky drivers' habit putting lives at risk revealed

Rocky stands alone among regions on worst driver list.

iPhone X: the epic fail of its biggest feature

iPhone X has a Super Retina Display, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine. Picture: Apple

How do you use this phone without a home button?

UPDATE: PNG students respond to incredible act of kindness

Rutha-Meu Omenefa with Kim Williams and Dominique McGregor.

Academy players given a wonderful boost to morale

School bus stop death threat lands teen in trouble

A 19-YEAR-OLD threatened to kill a 15-year-old at a school bus stop in Rockhampton.

Incident was outside a Rockhampton primary school

Local Partners