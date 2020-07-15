BREAKING: Ambulance with patient on board in multi-car crash

A patient on-board a Queensland Ambulance has been involved in a terrifying accident near Etna Creek.

AUTHORITIES are currently en route to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd near Etna Creek.

The five-vehicle collision reportedly occurred around 3.25pm this afternoon on the road’s southbound lane.

Early reports suggest both a bus and ambulance, along with three other vehicles were involved.

The ambulance was reportedly transporting a patient during the time the crash occurred.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time with both southbound lanes blocked.

QFES, QPS and QAS are all attending the scene.

More to come.