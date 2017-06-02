BREAKING: Angry Rocky workers hold 'mass meeting' in CBD after job cuts

Aurizon workers will hold a mass meeting in Bolsover St this morning.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Aurizon workers are holding a "mass meeting" outside the company's Bolsover St workshop this morning.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union State Secretary Rohan Webb has touched down in Rockhampton for the 10am gathering.

An AMWU spokeswoman told The Morning Bulletin Mr Webb would address Aurizon workers and member of the community who attend.

"He will be talking to the affected workers about their future, and what the union can do to support them," the AMWU spokeswoman said.

LIVE VIDEO: Watch as Aurizon workers hold a mass meeting outside Rockhampton's workshop

More to come