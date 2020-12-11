BREAKING: Another long-standing Rocky CBD business to close

THE owners of Vizes City Newsagency will close the doors on their East Street business at the end of the month.

They announced the impending closure on their Facebook page this morning, saying it was a tough decision but “we must do what is right by our family”.

The last day of trade will be Thursday, December 31.

The news comes a day after it was revealed that three other CBD businesses - Rockhampton Kern Arcade stores Coopers, Propaganda and The Arcade – would close after the New Year.

Vizes is owned and operated by Bevan Proposch and his family and has been a mainstay in East Street for decades.

It had been for sale since early 2019.

Bevan Proposch is the owner of Vizes City Newsagency, will which close at the end of the month.

The multi-faceted business also includes Rocky Fresh Foods which, according to the post, will continue in the short term.

This is the full statement that was posted:

“We have made a very tough decision to close our store at 85 East Street. Our last day of trade will be the 31st December. It has been a hard decision to make, but we must do what is right by our family.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers from the past 20+ years for your support and patronage. Throughout the years we have formed many friendships with our customers and surrounding businesses and without these valued relationships we would not have been as successful. We have many happy memories from our time in East Street that we will treasure for a long time to come.

“In the short term Bevan will still be operating Rocky Fresh Foods and he can be contacted on 49275082, Steph is looking forward to retirement and spending more time in her garden and Lucy is excited to embark on a new career.

“From our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe 2021.

“Bevan, Steph, Jono and Lucy Proposch.”