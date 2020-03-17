Menu
Dreamworld CEO
Dreamworld CEO
Business

Ardent share trading halted

by Alister Thomson
17th Mar 2020 12:14 PM
DREAMWORLD owner Ardent Leisure has announced a share trading halt pending an announcement.

The news follows Ardent losing more than half its value on Monday during the sharemarket's worst loss in history.

Shares fell 52 per cent by close of trade to 17.5¢ yesterday, wiping $91.14 million off Ardent's market capitalisation.

Shares were up to 22.5 cents in early trade before the announcement.

Ardent last week withdrew market guidance for its Main Event business, which runs entertainment centres in the US, because of coronavirus.

It said it expects the impact of coronavirus to continue for longer than first thought and that it was "adjusting operating costs, deferring non-essential capital investment, and ­reviewing other non-critical business activities and ­discretionary expenses".

