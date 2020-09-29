BREAKING: Armed man attempts to stab person, flees scene
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of an armed man at a Zilzie residence.
It is understood the man, believed to be armed with a knife, assaulted another person.
Early reports suggest the male punched and attempted to stab the person.
The incident occurred around 11.35am at a New Forest Rd property.
The man involved has reportedly since fled the scene in a white Ford Falcon ute.
Both parties are believed to be known to each other.
Police are now conducting mobile patrols.
More to come.