BREAKING: Armed man attempts to stab person, flees scene

Police are responding to reports of a man armed with a knife at the Capricorn Coast.

Police are responding to reports of a man armed with a knife at the Capricorn Coast.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of an armed man at a Zilzie residence.

It is understood the man, believed to be armed with a knife, assaulted another person.

Early reports suggest the male punched and attempted to stab the person.

The incident occurred around 11.35am at a New Forest Rd property.

The man involved has reportedly since fled the scene in a white Ford Falcon ute.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other.

Police are now conducting mobile patrols.

More to come.