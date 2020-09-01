BREAKING: Armed man barricaded inside south Rocky home

Multiple units have been called to a Depot Hill home after a man barricaded himself inside.

UPDATE, 3.15pm: A man believed to have barricaded himself inside a Depot Hill property has been apprehended by police.

It is understood the man became aggressive after he was pulled over by police in relation to dangerous driving.

He then reportedly fled to the Arthur St property where he was witnessed to be brandishing a weapon.

At least five police units attended the residence.

The man has since been taken peacefully into police custody.

No charges have been laid at this time.

INITIAL, 2.50pm: Multiple police units have descended on an address in Rockhampton’s south due to an unfolding situation.

It is understood a man known to police has caused a disturbance at a Depot Hill property on the corner of Arthur St and East St.

At least five units have surrounded the home, with early reports suggesting use of a firearm was threatened.

It is believed the man has since barricaded himself inside the home with a weapon.

There are no other individuals believed to be inside the home.