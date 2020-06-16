Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Breaking

BREAKING: Armed man barricades himself inside Rocky business

Kaitlyn Smith
16th Jun 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have descended on a Rockhampton CBD's business after reports a man armed with a knife and razors has been intimidating staff in the building.

It is understood the man entered the building next to Australia Post on East St around 11.30am acting erratically and punching walls.

The suspect has been described as "quite unstable and very unpredictable."

It is believed the man has barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's second-level.

Police are working to ensure the building's safety for staff members inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

armed man australia post east st editors picks qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic closes the much-loved Great Western Hotel

        premium_icon Pandemic closes the much-loved Great Western Hotel

        Community Owners have been forced to walk away as prolonged COVID-19 restrictions deliver a fatal blow for the business.

        Shopping chain helping community to ‘grow and flourish’

        premium_icon Shopping chain helping community to ‘grow and flourish’

        News Stockland has awarded $276,000 in grants to 266 local groups, clubs and...

        Footballers take to the field to prepare for play

        premium_icon Footballers take to the field to prepare for play

        Soccer Hundreds of players from Capricorn Coast Football Club return to training to...

        Teenage girl suffers suspected spinal injury in CQ rollover

        premium_icon Teenage girl suffers suspected spinal injury in CQ rollover

        News Ambulance crews were called to the scene at 8.30pm last night