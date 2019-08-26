BREAKING: Armed robbers on the run after Rocky servo hold up

2.30PM: POLICE remain in pursuit of two young men after an alleged armed robbery at a service station near Stockland Rockhampton.

At about 2.10pm, police were called to the BP service station on Aquatic place, after reports of an alleged armed robbery.

A witness has been reported saying he saw two indigenous youths, matching the description of the offenders, heading for the Dowling St entrance towards Glenmore Rd near the train tracks.

They are described to be indigenous men aged from 18-20 years old and wearing dark clothing and armed with knives. One is said to have short hair and the other long hair.

One of the men is believed to have a orange baseball cap and is also in possession of a baseball bat.

It is alleged the offenders stuffed the money from the till into a green shopping bag and took off on foot towards Kershaw Gardens.

They were last scene running through Kershaw Gardens. Police are currently pursuing them on foot.

