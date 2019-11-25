BREAKING: Armed robbery of North Rocky fish and chip shop
Police are investigating an overnight robbery of a fish and chip shop in Norman Gardens, North Rockhampton.
It is believed the offence occurred between 7.30pm and 8pm on Sunday night.
Police are in the early stages of an investigation but The Morning Bulletin understands scissors were used.
There are no details on any injuries at this time.
Child protection Investigation Unit is handling the matter suggesting a minor may be involved.
More to follow.