BREAKING: Arson attack on pony club

Crompton Park Pony Club in Fairy Bower just outside Rockhampton has been subjected to an arson attack.

A passer-by reported seeing a clubhouse building ablaze just after 6:30am according to Pony Club President Lisa Abbott.

She said a large fridge/freezer and an airconditioning unit were taken from the clubhouse before a section of it was lit on fire.

She said the site was last attended on Saturday afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently on scene investigation.

The fire also destroyed some of the club’s cooking equipment in its canteen.

