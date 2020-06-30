BREAKING: Attempted robbery at Northside Plaza
POLICE are responding to reports of an attempted robbery at Northside Plaza in Rockhampton this afternoon.
Initial reports suggest a man using an ATM was approached by the male suspect, believed to be aged between 18-20, around 4.40pm this afternoon.
It is understood he demanded money before immediately fleeing the scene on bicycle.
The suspect is described as a man African in appearance.
It is believed no weapon was used during the incident.
No injuries have been reported.
More to come.