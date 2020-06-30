BREAKING: Attempted robbery at Northside Plaza

Police are responding to reports of an attempted robbery at Northside Plaza in Rockhampton’s north.

POLICE are responding to reports of an attempted robbery at Northside Plaza in Rockhampton this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest a man using an ATM was approached by the male suspect, believed to be aged between 18-20, around 4.40pm this afternoon.

It is understood he demanded money before immediately fleeing the scene on bicycle.

The suspect is described as a man African in appearance.

It is believed no weapon was used during the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.