Police are responding to reports of an attempted robbery at Northside Plaza in Rockhampton’s north.
BREAKING: Attempted robbery at Northside Plaza

Kaitlyn Smith
30th Jun 2020 4:57 PM
POLICE are responding to reports of an attempted robbery at Northside Plaza in Rockhampton this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest a man using an ATM was approached by the male suspect, believed to be aged between 18-20, around 4.40pm this afternoon.

It is understood he demanded money before immediately fleeing the scene on bicycle.

The suspect is described as a man African in appearance.

It is believed no weapon was used during the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.

