Emergency Services are on scene at a Gracemere crash. Bev Lacey

5.30PM: AUTHORITIES are on scene after a motorbike and car collided on Conaghan St, Gracemere.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the crash occurred just after 5.15pm.

There are reports of numerous emergency service crews at the scene.

More details to come.