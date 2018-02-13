Menu
Breaking: Authorities perform CPR on person at Emu Park

Emergency service workers have performed CPR on a person pulled out of the water at Emu Park.
Emergency service workers have performed CPR on a person pulled out of the water at Emu Park. Bev Lacey

AUTHORITIES are "working on” a person who has been pulled from the water at Emu Park.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two people were recovered from the water about 4.50pm.

One was okay, however the second required "CPR”.

The spokesman was unable to provide any further information about the patient's condition or circumstances surrounding the incident.

An initial alert said the unconfirmed location was the Emu Park boat ramp, with the affected person not alert.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson referred The Morning Bulletin's enquiry to police.

