Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
Breaking

BREAKING: B-double has rolled, fuel tank ruptured

Aden Stokes
by
21st Jun 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

2.30PM: A ROAD train, with up to two semi trailers attached, has rolled near Alpha.

About 2.15pm, there were reports that the b-double, which was carrying four armed personnel carriers, had rolled on to its side off the Capricorn Highway, near Alpha.

Early reports indicate a fuel tank had ruptured and is leaking "all over the road”.

The driver is reportedly out of the vehicle and uninjured.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Rescue team is on scene and Emerald Police have been called to assist.

tmbbreaking truck roll over vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Celebrating 45 years of sharing a love of dance with others

    premium_icon Celebrating 45 years of sharing a love of dance with others

    Art & Theatre No matter who it is or how long it has been, she still gets excited when she sees a student light up the stage

    • 21st Jun 2019 1:51 PM
    UPDATE: Condition report for stabbing victim in hospital

    premium_icon UPDATE: Condition report for stabbing victim in hospital

    Crime Accused faces Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    MISSING: Sister of missing man just want to know he's okay

    MISSING: Sister of missing man just want to know he's okay

    News He has been missing for a week.

    • 21st Jun 2019 1:15 PM