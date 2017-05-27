BREAKING: Prisoners escape from Rocky prison, dog squad called

WHAT WE KNOW:

Two prisoners have escaped from Capricorn Correction Centre's farm

They are violent offenders

One of the prisoners was serving 13 years for assault

Corrective Services have revealed their identities

Police are searching multiple locations in and around Rockhamtpon

UPDATE: 11am:

MANY RESIDENTS who live near the prison where two prisoners have escaped are reeling over the fact authorities haven't notified them.

Rockhampton Police told this newspaper they had "no further details" of the escape, but police are still searching the area for the prisoners.

It is understood police have a description of the prisoners and multiple vehicles that could be associated with the escape.

Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather, who lives near the prison but knew nothing of the escape before The Morning Bulletin contacted her, said under a previous warning system, locals nearby were alerted with a siren and by phone.

"They need to know if there is a prisoner is determined out," Mrs Mather said.

"They (residents) certainly mind if their children are safe.

"We don't know that a prisoner is out, let alone two people."

Ms Mather said it was in the interest of prison authorities and police to inform residents.

"They need to let people know because they need the eyes out," she said.

Mrs Mather said once authorities suspect an escape, they search the entire prison for as long as an hour before extending the search to outside the prison.

"It gives too much opportunity and time for them to disappear before the public is notified," she said.

"It gives them about half an hour to get where someone is waiting or to hide somewhere."

This paper has also contacted the Department of Corrections, but is yet to hear back.

EARLIER:

THE DOG squad has reportedly been called to search for a pair of prisoners who have escaped from Capricorn Correctional Centre Farm.

Corrections have issued an alert to residents living near the prison to "be alert, be aware" and "monitor local media for more information".

It is understood police are searching a widespread area around the prison.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police became "aware of an incident" at about 9.15am.

"We are investigating the situation now," the QPS spokesman said.

Areas urged to be on the lookout include Etna Creek, Rockview, The Caves, and other areas just north of Rockhampton.

