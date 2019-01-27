Menu
Beach closed sign.
Beach closed sign.
BREAKING: Beach in Bargara closed after shark sighting

Sarah Steger
27th Jan 2019 1:27 PM

KELLYS Beach has been closed after a shark was spotted swimming offshore.

About 1.15pm, Surf Life Saving Queensland confirmed a shark had been sighted at the popular Bargara spot.

The beach has since then been closed temporarily.

"Please stay out of the water," a tweet from Surf Life Saving Queensland read.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

