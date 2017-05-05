BREAKING: Boy crushed by 'beast' near Rocky, paramedics rush to scene

CRUSHED: Ambulance crews are assessing the boy now.

A TEENAGED boy has been trampled by "some sort of beast" at a location just west of Rockhampton at Gogango.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy is complaining of back pain, dizziness, and blurry vision.

"They are still checking the rest of his observations at the moment," he said.

An alert issued by emergency crews states a boy has been attacked by a "large animal".

The spokeswoman could not confirm what animal had trampled the boy, but there are cattle properties in the area.

A rescue helicopter has landed at the scene.

The spokeswoman believed the boy would be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital.

More to come shortly