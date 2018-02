Two fire crews attended a blaze at a Yeppoon home this morning. FILE PHOTO.

EMERGENCY services are on scene after a bedroom caught fire at a Yeppoon home this morning.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews battled the fire which broke out at a Tucker St address about 7.25am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokewoman said all occupants are accounted for, and the fire was extinguished as of 7.40am.

They report Ergon Energy was also on scene as of 7.40am to isolate the power.