Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rockhampton Cyclones and Rockets’ season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: File.
The Rockhampton Cyclones and Rockets’ season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: File.
Sport

BREAKING: Big call on Rockets, Cyclones 2020 season

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones will not hit the court this year with all three conferences of the 2020 NBL1 season cancelled.

The NBL in conjunction with Basketball Victoria, Basketball Queensland and Basketball South Australia have notified clubs of the decision.

It follows the indefinite closure of indoor sports centres because of COVID-19.

All three conferences – NBL1 North in which the Rockets and Cyclones were set to play, NBL1 South and NBL1 Central - had already been postponed until May in the wake of the pandemic.

NBL chief operating officer Andy Crook said it was unfortunate but this was “the most appropriate decision under the current circumstances”.

“The health and safety of players, staff and officials as well as the wider community comes first,” Crook said.

basketball nbl1 north rockhampton cyclones rockhampton rockets
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 potential jobs as Bunnings plans new CQ store

        premium_icon 100 potential jobs as Bunnings plans new CQ store

        Business The store would be 7,000sqm bigger than the existing one and is hoped to be completed in 2021.

        No new COVID-19 cases despite earlier confirmation report

        No new COVID-19 cases despite earlier confirmation report

        News No new confirmed cases for CQ as the QLD daily total spikes at 78.

        GALLERY: 100+ class photos of CQ's 2020 Prep students

        premium_icon GALLERY: 100+ class photos of CQ's 2020 Prep students

        News Don’t forget to grab your physical copy in today’s paper.

        Yeppoon mum rallies home schooling support through Facebook

        premium_icon Yeppoon mum rallies home schooling support through Facebook

        News Yeppoon mum takes matters into her own hands with a Facebook support group for...

        • 25th Mar 2020 8:00 AM