BREAKING: Big call on Rockets, Cyclones 2020 season

The Rockhampton Cyclones and Rockets’ season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: File.

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones will not hit the court this year with all three conferences of the 2020 NBL1 season cancelled.

The NBL in conjunction with Basketball Victoria, Basketball Queensland and Basketball South Australia have notified clubs of the decision.

It follows the indefinite closure of indoor sports centres because of COVID-19.

All three conferences – NBL1 North in which the Rockets and Cyclones were set to play, NBL1 South and NBL1 Central - had already been postponed until May in the wake of the pandemic.

NBL chief operating officer Andy Crook said it was unfortunate but this was “the most appropriate decision under the current circumstances”.

“The health and safety of players, staff and officials as well as the wider community comes first,” Crook said.