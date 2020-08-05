Menu
A bike rider has been struck by a car in Rockhampton CBD.
Breaking

UPDATE: Cyclist hospitalised after being struck by car

kaitlyn smith
5th Aug 2020 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:51 PM
UPDATE, 5.45pm: The 27-year-old cyclist who was this evening struck by a vehicle has been taken to hospital. 

It is believed the male has sustained some minor injuries, including one to his knee. 

He was transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition around 5.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle is reportedly speaking with police. 

INITIAL, 5.20pm: Paramedics are currently responding to reports of a biker rider who was struck by a vehicle in Rockhampton CBD.

The 27-year-old male was reportedly hit just before 5.10pm on Quay St.

It is understood he suffered no serious injuries, though is complaining of pain to his knee.

Circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear at this time.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

