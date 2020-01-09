Boat comes off trailer sparking major highway blaze

UPDATE 3PM: THE CAPRICORN Hwy remains closed followed a single vehicle crash which has sparked a grassfire at Boolburra, near Duaringa, about 1.45pm.

QFES has reported the fire is under control however the road is yet to be re-opened at this stage.

BREAKING 2.05PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash and fire on the Capricorn Highway west of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Boolburra, near Duaringa, about 1.45pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed crews responding to the crash were also aware of a fire at the scene.

Reports suggest a boat has come off a trailer attached to the vehicle involved and has sparked a blaze.

The fire, which is reportedly significant, has jumped the Capricorn Highway, forcing its closure.

No one has been hurt in the accident.

More to come.