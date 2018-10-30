Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOAT FIRE: A trawler is currently burning at the Rosslyn Bay marina.
BOAT FIRE: A trawler is currently burning at the Rosslyn Bay marina. Glenn Adamus
Breaking

BREAKING: Boat on fire at Rosslyn Bay Marina

Leighton Smith
by
30th Oct 2018 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM

A TRAWLER has caught fire at the Rosslyn Bay Marina.

The boat is still on fire at the maintenance wharf of the marina on Vin E Jones Memorial Drive, Rosslyn.

All the people on-board are reportedly off the vessel and there are efforts underway to attempt to put the fire out, which started before 1pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed that one of their crews had just arrived on scene.

They said "the front hole" of the trawler was on fire.

There were two fire fighters in action with breathing apparatus.

MORE TO COME.

boat editors picks rosslyn bay marina
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Rolleston

    premium_icon Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Rolleston

    News Residents describe tennis ball size hail stones, cyclone level winds and lightning strike bush fires.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:48 PM
    Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

    Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

    Crime The victim was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in 2016

    CQ man endures 22 hour wait for scan after breaking his neck

    premium_icon CQ man endures 22 hour wait for scan after breaking his neck

    News Staff run off feet while multiple patients waited for scans

    Pause for special Armistice Day service, 100 years on

    Pause for special Armistice Day service, 100 years on

    News Rockhampton's plans to honour memory of First World War

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:56 PM

    Local Partners