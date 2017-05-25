BREAKING: Body discovered in CQ stormwater drain

Police have established a crime scene on Gladstone Benaraby Rd between Dalrymple Dr and Soppa St at Toolooa.

10.15am: GLADSTONE police have established a crime scene on Gladstone Benaraby Rd after a body was discovered in a stormwater drain.

The crime scene is located at Toolooa between Dalrymple Dr and Soppa St.

Police received a call from Gladstone Regional Council around 8.17am this morning after council workers were called to investigate a bad smell emanating from the drain.

Police attended the scene and were able to confirm the smell was coming from a body.

Senior Sergeant Royce Devlin said the area had been declared a crime scene and the death was considered suspicious until more information came to light.

Criminal Investigation Branch detectives and Scenes of Crime Officers will soon attend the scene to take photographs and look for fingerprints.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were initially called to the scene by police but did not end up attending as they were not required.

Senior Sergeant Devlin said the identity of the deceased was not yet known.

Gladstone Benaraby Rd has since been re-opened to traffic.

Updates to follow.