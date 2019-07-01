BREAKING: Body found in caravan

1.57PM: IT IS believed the body of a person of an unknown age has been found in a caravan at a Capricorn Coast caravan park.

The alarm was raised shortly before 2pm to the Causeway Lake Caravan Park, where it was reported the body of a person has been found by a member of the public, who confirmed the person to be deceased.

It's believed the person has died of natural causes.

Queensland Police will be attending.

It is not known how long the person has been dead for.

MORE TO FOLLOW.