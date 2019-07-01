Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
Breaking

BREAKING: Body found in caravan

Maddelin McCosker
by
1st Jul 2019 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1.57PM: IT IS believed the body of a person of an unknown age has been found in a caravan at a Capricorn Coast caravan park.

The alarm was raised shortly before 2pm to the Causeway Lake Caravan Park, where it was reported the body of a person has been found by a member of the public, who confirmed the person to be deceased.

It's believed the person has died of natural causes.

Queensland Police will be attending.

It is not known how long the person has been dead for.

MORE TO FOLLOW.

causeway lake caravan park deceased person queensland police tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Government's latest response to catastrophic 2018 fires

    premium_icon Government's latest response to catastrophic 2018 fires

    News Gracemere nursery owner Geoff Askins looks back on last November's bush fire emergency as a real eye-opener.

    Motorcyclist nabbed for racing sedan on Thursday night strip

    premium_icon Motorcyclist nabbed for racing sedan on Thursday night strip

    Crime Magistrate: Racing... puts lives at risk

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:27 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    CQ woman reinvents her business after return to Rocky

    premium_icon CQ woman reinvents her business after return to Rocky

    News Mother of four sets out on her pursuit for creative expression

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:04 PM