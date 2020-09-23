Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dale Symons pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.
Dale Symons pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence. Jessica Cook
Crime

Border jumper cut through metal chain to enter Qld

Jessica Cook
23rd Sep 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was caught by police at a Toogoom home after entering Queensland illegally has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard Dale Symons had used an angle grinder to cut a metal chain to enter the state after he was turned away from the border at Goondiwindi.

He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.

The court heard lengthy submissions from the prosecution and defence.

The 26-year-old told police at the Goondiwindi border he wanted to enter Queensland to see his girlfriend, the court was told.

When he was turned away, he drove to another point on the border where he cut the metal chain.

Symons was sentenced to 60 hours unpaid community service.

No conviction was recorded for the COVID-19 charge or the wilful damage charge.

But a conviction was recorded for driving while unlicensed.

He told reporters outside the court he was very sorry for breaking the law and was regretful of his actions.

Symons was looking forward to seeing his girlfriend and advised others not to do what he had done.

More Stories

border covid-19 fccourt fcpolice toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in North Rocky

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in North Rocky

        News Four people were involved in the two vehicle crash which resulted in one person being taken to hospital.

        MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Tuesday’s big stories. Catch up on...

        Awesome foursome claims open grade premiership

        Premium Content Awesome foursome claims open grade premiership

        Sport Team piles on points after COVID-enforced break to score impressive victory.

        Warm and wet Wednesday expected for Central Queensland

        Premium Content Warm and wet Wednesday expected for Central Queensland

        News After some warm days, we can look forward to some cooling rain today. Find out...