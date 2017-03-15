BREAKING: Bowen Basin mine worker dies on site

UPDATE: EMPLOYEES at Lake Lindsay were told not to come to work today and the Anglo American mine was closed following the death of a contractor at the site this morning.
EARLIER: A MINING contractor has died at a Bowen Basin mine site this morning.
The OneKey contractor is believed to have been working at Anglo American's Lake Lindsay mine, near Middlemount, when he suffered a heart attack.
A police spokesperson confirmed it had attended a "medical incident" early Wednesday morning.
