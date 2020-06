An 11-year-old has sustained significant facial injuries after crashing his motorbike in barbed wired fencing.

AN 11-year-old boy has suffered significant facial injuries after crashing his motorbike at a Sandringham property this morning.

Initial reports suggest the young boy lost control of the bike, running into a barbed wire fence.

The incident occurred just before 11am at the residence on Greenlake Rd.

It is understood the boy has suffered deep lacerations to both his face and body.

QAS are en route.

More to come.