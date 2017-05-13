24°
News

BREAKING: Boys claim man tried to 'entice' them in Rocky car park

Luke J Mortimer
| 13th May 2017 4:36 PM Updated: 5:15 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BIZARRE sequence of events has just unfolded in the car park of a North Rockhampton shopping centre.

A group of boys called triple-0 to report that a man was trying to "entice" them into his car, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

TODAY | 'Suspicious' CQ man tells kid to get in van

The number plate the boys reported to police is very similar to a number plate of a known sex offender, police said.

The recipient of the emergency call, who misheard the plate number, told Rockhampton police that it is believed the car belonged to a known sex offender, police said.

A bizarre mix-up had police believing they were chasing down a known sex offender, when in fact, they weren&#39;t.
A bizarre mix-up had police believing they were chasing down a known sex offender, when in fact, they weren't. Jason Dougherty

The QPS spokesman said police have intercepted the man, who the boys allege tried to entice them into his car.

He said police are still treating the allegations seriously.

Police have taken the boys home where they will ask further questions in the company of their parents. 

More to come

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

'Screaming': Rocky mum's heartbreak over burnt baby's nightmares

'Screaming': Rocky mum's heartbreak over burnt baby's...

ONE thing is frightening this Rocky mum about her baby boy's future.

Customers 'losing faith' in Rocky supermarket after Telstra mess

DISAPPOINTED: Supermarket's EFTPOS was up and down for three weeks after Telstra mistake

Three weeks is too long for supermarket

Arguably Rocky's toughest man tells of own childhood abuse

Capras player Phill Nati.

ROCKY icon wants to help others after a rough childhood at home.

CQ women's breast concerns put to rest by Rocky doctor

HERE TO HELP: BreastScreen Queensland Rockhampton Service clinical director Lea Kleinschmidt.

Knowledge is power in the fight against breast cancer.

Local Partners

Local pollie has a job for Rocky's 'stay-at-home mums'

FUTURE of a major Rocky project is in the hands of our "stay-at-home mums".

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

TC Debbie emergency crews celebrated for their tireless efforts

ALL SMILES: (right) Janice Frost (Red Cross) and Judy Bube

A big clean up effort calls for a big barbecue.

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: Nathan Bedford will be playing at the Tannum Sands Hotel this Sunday.

There's plenty of live and local acts to keep you entertained

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

TOO many sequels mean Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years.

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $245,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Stylish Home – Serious Seller!

12 Eagle Place, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Buy in an estate where the living is family orientated. Designed and built by DR Moore constructions quality and attention to detail is guaranteed. Including...

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

Golf Course at Back door – A View many only Dream of!

36 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This well designed home in Club Estate enjoys an exclusive view only few can boast about! Fronting Yeppoon Golf Club with the 16th Green just a few metres from the...

Pacific Gold

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 $485,000

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

Spacious Family Home - Unbelievable Value!

39 Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 2 $219,000

This much loved home is filled with character featuring beautiful high ceilings, pine interior, french doors and front veranda - perfect for a relaxing afternoon...

Amazing Opportunity and Even Better Value!

19 Harris Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Poised in the ultimate location in the Harris Crescent encircle is where you will find this awe inspiring and much loved family home. Endless thought and detail...

ALL REASONABLE OFFERS ACCEPTED !

5 Beaumont Drive, Frenchville 4701

House 6 3 2 Contact Agent

Architecturally designed… MASSIVE 420m2 home in the MUCH SOUGHT AFTER SUBURB of Frenchville. Great 918m2 block ready NOW! - Enjoy warm winters and BEAUTIFUL...

What A Fantastic Winning Property For Your Family!

19 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 3 $287,000

What an amazing Family Property, right in the heart of Park Avenue, close to all major shopping centres, schools and Uni. This is definitely a Winner with all...

For Sale and Lease: Unique CBD Building

97 East St, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial With a combined area of 300m2 spread over three levels, this unique ... $525,000 + GST or...

With a combined area of 300m2 spread over three levels, this unique building is located in an enviable position opposite Stewarts Department Store in Rockhampton...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Buyers tipped to snap up huge coast shopping centre

The Emu Park Village will go under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction later this month.

SOUTHERN investors set to swoop on multiple CQ properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!