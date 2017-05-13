BREAKING: Boys claim man tried to 'entice' them in Rocky car park

A BIZARRE sequence of events has just unfolded in the car park of a North Rockhampton shopping centre.

A group of boys called triple-0 to report that a man was trying to "entice" them into his car, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The number plate the boys reported to police is very similar to a number plate of a known sex offender, police said.

The recipient of the emergency call, who misheard the plate number, told Rockhampton police that it is believed the car belonged to a known sex offender, police said.

A bizarre mix-up had police believing they were chasing down a known sex offender, when in fact, they weren't. Jason Dougherty

The QPS spokesman said police have intercepted the man, who the boys allege tried to entice them into his car.

He said police are still treating the allegations seriously.

Police have taken the boys home where they will ask further questions in the company of their parents.

