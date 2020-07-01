Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A brawl has erupted outside of the Grand Hotel in Mount Morgan this evening.
A brawl has erupted outside of the Grand Hotel in Mount Morgan this evening.
Breaking

BREAKING: Brawl erupts outside of Mt Morgan Hotel

kaitlyn smith
1st Jul 2020 6:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRAWL between two females has this evening allegedly broken out in front of a Mount Morgan hotel.

Early reports suggest both parties became violent following a verbal disagreement around 6.20pm.

The fight occurred shortly after, prompting police officers to swoop on the Grand Hotel on Morgan St, approximately 40km south-west of Rockhampton.

A male who was reportedly involved decamped from the scene before police arrived.

It is understood staff at the hotel witness the brawl and are assisting with the investigation.

The reason for the disagreement remains unclear at this time.

More to come.

assault allegations grand hotel mount morgan qps media
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Teenage boy trampled by horse

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teenage boy trampled by horse

        Breaking The incident occurred on a property outside of Rockhampton.

        • 1st Jul 2020 6:11 PM
        Calls for new CQ coal player to stick to its word

        premium_icon Calls for new CQ coal player to stick to its word

        Business ‘The company can’t have it both ways’: Global insurer to back CQ coal despite...

        • 1st Jul 2020 6:00 PM
        Revised energy costs to impact CQ residents

        premium_icon Revised energy costs to impact CQ residents

        Lifestyle Palaszczuk announces changes for regional households and businesses.

        Major CQ water project is ‘go, go, go’

        premium_icon Major CQ water project is ‘go, go, go’

        News Natural Resources Minister is delighted to see the progress paving the way for CQ’s...