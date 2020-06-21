BREAKING: brazen daylight assault in Rocky CBD

A brazen daylight assault has occurred in Rockhampton CBD this afternoon.

A 21-year-old female has been assaulted at a park in Rockhampton’s CBD this afternoon.

It is understood she was involved in an altercation with a male just before 1pm today at Kingel Park between Fitzroy and Denison St.

The woman is believed to have suffered an injury to her arm.

QAS and QPS are currently attending the scene, along with multiple bystanders.

The offender is understood to have fled the scene on bike.

It is believed the pair are known to each other.

More to come.