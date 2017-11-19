Menu
BREAKING: Brazen theft at Rocky Hospital emergency ward

Rockhampton Four ambulances parked outside the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
12.40pm: Police are searching the streets around Rockhampton Hospital for a man who stole a purse and car keys from a staff member in a brazen incident near the emergency section.

Initial reports suggest the man may have fled the scene on a scooter and is heading down North St towards the airport.

It's believed he approached the female staff member and stole the items from her about 12.30pm.

The suspect is described as indigenous in appearance, with facial hair wearing a dark shirt.

Two other males were with him when the theft took place.

More to follow.

Topics:  rockhampton police

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
