BREAKING: Break and enter forces school into lockdown

Police have detained one suspect and are searching for two others. Picture: Supplied

POLICE are searching for multiple suspects following reports of an alleged break and enter attempt at a home near a primary school in North Rockhampton.

Police were called to reports of the attempted break and enter on Bloxsom St at 11.15am.

It is understood three males were seen fleeing down the street, with police in pursuit.

Reports suggest Mount Archer State School went into lockdown during the ordeal, with the lockdown being lifted about 11.40am.

Police have detained one of the suspects and are searching for two others.

All suspects are believed to be male, with one seen riding a bike and wearing a striped shirt.