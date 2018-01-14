Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Bruce Highway vehicle roll over south of Rocky

A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Hwy, about 90km south of Rockhampton near the Calliope crossroads.
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Hwy, about 90km south of Rockhampton near the Calliope crossroads. Staff
Leighton Smith
by

EMERGENCY services are currently scrambling to the scene of a single vehicle roll over.

Initial reports indicate the incident took place on the Bruce Highway 94km south of Rockhampton and 5km north of the Calliope Crossroad, near the historical villiage.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they weren't at the scene yet but understood that all occupants were able to escape the vehicle.

Queensland Police Media confirmed all of the white van's passengers had escaped unharmed and the highway was not blocked to traffic.

ROAD STILL OPEN: After a vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Hwy, about 90km south of Rockhampton, North of the the Calliope crossroads.
ROAD STILL OPEN: After a vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Hwy, about 90km south of Rockhampton, North of the the Calliope crossroads. Staff

Queensland Fire and Emergency service said two units attended to find the vehicle was on its roof and they expressed concerns with a gas cylinder and split fuel and were working to make the area safe.

They said the road was blocked temporarily but this was no longer the case.

Topics:  bruce highway bruce highway crash crash qas qfes qps qps media roll over

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
PLANE CRASH: Man killed as aircraft plummets into CQ hwy

PLANE CRASH: Man killed as aircraft plummets into CQ hwy

UPDATE:POLICE have confirmed the age of the man killed in a plane crash west of Rockhampton this morning.

WATCH: Woman films herself kicking puppy

A woman from the Rockhampton region filmed herself kicking someone else's dog and sent him the video. He posted it on Facebook and it was viewed 16,000 times within 14 hours.

"Your dog's dead Rylee" she says before multiple kicks

Child taken to hospital after motorbike crash

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Seven-year-old taken to hospital after landing on motorbike

WATCH: Dog-friendly cafes set tails wagging

Percy, Koda and waitress Quara Swanepoel at CoffeeSociety. Inset: Nugget catches some waves at Farnborough Beach.

These cafes, bars and restaurants are just some that welcome dogs

Local Partners