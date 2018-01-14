BREAKING: Bruce Highway vehicle roll over south of Rocky

A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Hwy, about 90km south of Rockhampton near the Calliope crossroads.

A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Hwy, about 90km south of Rockhampton near the Calliope crossroads. Staff

EMERGENCY services are currently scrambling to the scene of a single vehicle roll over.

Initial reports indicate the incident took place on the Bruce Highway 94km south of Rockhampton and 5km north of the Calliope Crossroad, near the historical villiage.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they weren't at the scene yet but understood that all occupants were able to escape the vehicle.

Queensland Police Media confirmed all of the white van's passengers had escaped unharmed and the highway was not blocked to traffic.

ROAD STILL OPEN: After a vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Hwy, about 90km south of Rockhampton, North of the the Calliope crossroads. Staff

Queensland Fire and Emergency service said two units attended to find the vehicle was on its roof and they expressed concerns with a gas cylinder and split fuel and were working to make the area safe.

They said the road was blocked temporarily but this was no longer the case.