Emergency services are on scene. John Leask
News

BREAKING: Bruce Hwy blocked after truck accident

8th Jul 2018 4:10 AM

3.30am: THE Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions 20-30km south of Miriam Vale due to a truck jack-knifing.

The accident happened about 2.30am.

Police media advise the driver has suffered minor injuries, "just scrapes and bruises” .

The B-double (two trailers linked together) is lying across the highway and has impacted an embankment.

Location of truck crash south of Rockhampton. Staff

At this stage police do not know how long the highway will be closed.

There are reports of a fuel leak. The amount of fuel on the road is estimated at 800 litres.

Traffic control is believed to be in place. There is no advice of detours yet.

More to follow.

