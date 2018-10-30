Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMBULANCE SCRAMBLED: Emergency crews are racing to the scene of a single vehicle roll-over near Marmor.
AMBULANCE SCRAMBLED: Emergency crews are racing to the scene of a single vehicle roll-over near Marmor. Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Bruce Hwy closed after car rollover

Leighton Smith
Mark Zita
by and
30th Oct 2018 2:12 PM

THE Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions due to a single vehicle roll-over at Marmor, 65km north-west of Gladstone.

A 55-year-old man was reportedly still trapped in his vehicle which ran off the road and had rolled four times.

The accident is believed to have occurred 500m south of Marmor.

 

CRASH MAP: The single vehicle accident happened just south of Marmor.
CRASH MAP: The single vehicle accident happened just south of Marmor. Google Maps

Initial reports are that the man was pinning in the vehicle, suffering from chest pain.

The sole occupant will be airlifted to hospital.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.

bruce highway editors picks gladstone rockhampton roll over single vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Man trapped after Bruce Highway roll-over

    BREAKING: Man trapped after Bruce Highway roll-over

    Breaking The vehicle reportedly rolled four times.

    • 30th Oct 2018 2:12 PM
    LATEST UPDATE: Boat fire at Rosslyn Bay Marina

    LATEST UPDATE: Boat fire at Rosslyn Bay Marina

    Breaking Emergency personnel donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

    Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on CQ town

    premium_icon Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on CQ town

    News Residents tell of tennis ball size hail, lightning strike bush fires

    Thunderstorm forecast has CQ in firing line

    Thunderstorm forecast has CQ in firing line

    Weather Potential for heavy rain and large hail

    Local Partners