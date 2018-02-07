Breaking: Bruce Hwy closed in CQ as truck catches fire

Firefighters are working to control a truck fire near Marlborough.

Firefighters are working to control a truck fire near Marlborough. Alistair Brightman

5PM: DRIVERS are being urged to expect delays on the Bruce Highway after a truck caught fire between Marlborough and Kunwarara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed the fire was extinguished and they left the scene at 3pm.

The highway is under traffic control by Queensland Police Service as they wait for a tow truck to remove the heavy vehicle.

2.15PM: PART of the Bruce Highway is closed north of Rockhampton due to a truck which is on fire.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads have advised the Bruce Highway is closed between Marlborough and Kunwarara.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesperson said they received a call at 12.50pm.

Three crews are currently on scene as the truck is still burning and there is a small grassfire as a result.

It is understood one truck was from the Marlborough Fire Station and two urban units are in use.

The QFES spokesperson confirmed the driver was out and all persons are accounted for.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is on scene however they haven't assessed any patients.

"No injuries have been reported," a spokesperson said.

More to come.