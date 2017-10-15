BREAKING: Boy, 13, killed in Bruce Hwy crash north of Rocky

A woman and boy are being airlfited after a fatal crash near Carmilla, which killed an 11-year-old boy.

UPDATE 12.30PM: POLICE are on scene of a fatal traffic crash which claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy this morning.

Initial reports suggest the vehicle came off the Bruce Hwy and rolled into Gillinbin Creek, 5km north of Carmilla about 9.30am.

Another boy, aged nine, was a passenger at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

He and the woman driver, aged in her 40s, both survived the tragedy.

The woman is being airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment.

The Queensland Police Service report the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

UPDATE 11.30AM: A 13-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy near Carmilla this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene about 9.40am after the car came off the highway and into Gillnbin Creek between Carmilla and Ilbilbie.

They treated three patients, including a woman aged in her 40s, a nine-year-old boy and the 13-year-old boy who died on scene.

The woman and other boy are being airlifted to hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Service; the woman with muscular injuries, and the boy with an ankle injury.

The highway is closed in both directions until further notice.

*Note: An earlier version of this story referred to the boy's age as 11 as the Queensland Ambulance Service advised, but family members have told the Daily Mercury the boy was 13 years old.

11AM: A VEHICLE with an adult and two kids on board has come off the Bruce Hwy and into a creek near Carmilla.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is currently on scene of the crash between Carmilla and Ilbilbie.

They report the crash occurred about 9.40am.

"We believe it has gone into a creek up there and there are three patients," a QAS spokesman said.

"We are currently on scene... the highway is closed."

Ilbilbie is about 265km north of Rockhampton.

More information on this incident to come.

It directly follows a separate single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, about 15km south of St Lawrence this morning.

A 51-year-old is currently being airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital with chest and leg injuries.

A man, 22, is being taken to the hospital via road with shoulder pain and minor grazes after a LandCruiser came off the highway and rolled onto its side.

The crash occurred about 7.40am and the patients were being transported from 9.20am.