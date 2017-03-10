34°
News

BREAKING: 'Havoc': Sacked Smelter worker given shock news

Tegan Annett
| 10th Mar 2017 5:23 PM Updated: 6:08 PM
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices. Mike Richards GLA200117bsljobs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CONTRACTOR who felt optimistic about his job at Boyne Smelter Limited received the news he had dreaded for a week today.

By Wednesday he'll be unemployed.

After two years on site at the aluminium refinery, employed through Manpower, the worker has lost his job as BSL cuts its workforce following pressure from rising electricity costs.

The call came quicker than he expected, despite being told last week to "be ready" because his job could be on the line.

"We thought voluntary redundancies would be looked at first, but it seems they've gone with the approach at looking at the contractors first," he said.

Today the worker, who wanted to remain anonymous to protect future job opportunities, has applied for more than 50 jobs.

After living in Boyne Island for more than three years, he and his partner don't want to leave the region, but he fears they might not have a choice.

"I'm not feeling confident in (job opportunities) in Gladstone, I think we'll have to move away," he said.

"It's certainly played some havoc on our mental state ... my partner is pretty stressed.

"It's a rough time ... and (these job losses) don't make it any easier for the local blokes who are still there doing their jobs."

The aluminium smelter's general manager Joe Rea announced on January 19 jobs could be lost if they couldn't strike a deal to replace its position on the spot market for 15% of its power.

TIMELINE | SEE HOW BOYNE SMELTER'S POWER CRISIS HAS UNFOLDED

On March 2 Mr Rea told workers they had failed to reach a deal and soon jobs would be lost.

As a contractor he won't be offered a "payout" or a redundancy, however he said BSL had offered financial planning assistance and personal help.

He said up until last week workers felt "optimistic" that BSL would strike a deal with the state's electricity generators.

"No one is going to take a bad deal whether you're a multi-billion dollar industry or not, that's just not going to happen," he said.

"I'm hopeful that because the local community is fairly resilient, we'll get through it."

EXCLUSIVE | Listen as BSL general manager Joe Rea explains 'soul destroying' task ahead

It's believed more than 100 jobs could be lost. BSL has asked workers if they wish to take voluntary redundancies.

BSL has been contacted for comment, however are yet to respond.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstoneindustry gladstone region

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Figures show 1352 children unsafe at home in CQ

Figures show 1352 children unsafe at home in CQ

The numbers come as police investigate Yeppoon infant's death

'Devastating situation': Rocky sporting club in doubt for season

Berserker player Owen McIlwriath goes forward in the Premier League clash against Southside United at Elizabeth Park.

Club likely to decide next week if it can play this season

Leaked data reveals almost daily child abuse in Rocky

Child generic

Alarming amount of critical child abuse cases 'missed'

Busby Marou boys warm up before Broncos v Cowboys

Jeremy Marou steps out onto Suncorp Stadium ahead of tonight's Broncos v Cowboys clash.

The chart toppers gave a sneak peek of their pre-game at Suncorp

Local Partners

Figures show 1352 children unsafe at home in CQ

The numbers come as police investigate Yeppoon infant's death

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Might new wheels for Emerald and Blackwater SES

NEW WHEELS: Central Highlands' Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes presented Nicole Philips and Emerald SES personnel with a new four-wheel-drive medium rescue vehicle to replace the current vehicle that has served them so well for more than 15 years.

Volunteers revved up with new rescue vehicle

ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Rail Museum is open for fun this Sunday

What to do around CQ this weekend

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Sam Chandler did not let a little fall stop his fun while ice skating. Ice skating will ramp up at the Great Western Hotel in April.

GWH owners says skating rink plans are no joke.

Bold women to be celebrated this weekend

HEAR THEM ROAR: Local poet Kristin Hannaford.

Local women who have contributed to the arts share their experiences

Busby Marou boys warm up before Broncos v Cowboys

The chart toppers gave a sneak peek of their pre-game at Suncorp Stadium

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

It&#39;s all about Lifestyle in The Sanctuary Estate

39 Sunset Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A home to impress, entertain and enjoy! No expense has been spared in this beautifully presented executive style home in the highly sought after area of Norman...

Prestige Home with Panoramic Sweeping Views

11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 3 $925,000

This is a remarkable property with luxury, elegance, and first class design. Enjoy 3 levels of opulent living with expansive views of Rockhampton and the...

Fantastic Lowset Brick Unit In Heart Of Norman Gardens -$167,000

1/2 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $167,000

What a brilliant low maintenance Brick Unit, right in the heart of Norman Gardens-perfect for the 1st Home Buyer, Retirees,Investors,Singles or Couples, close to...

$349,000! ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000 ...

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

Owners Transferred and Motivated for a Sale.

43 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land This magnificent block is just awaiting for the right person to build ... $135,000

This magnificent block is just awaiting for the right person to build a home to take full advantage of the panoramic views which are on offer here at 43 Rosewood...

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $329,000 NEG

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

Prime Ocean View Home-Site

12 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land This vacant allotment offers fantastic value to those looking to build an ... $159,000

This vacant allotment offers fantastic value to those looking to build an Ocean View home in an upmarket suburb! Located a few minutes from the beach & schools and...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 6 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 11 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space and Quality with Breath Taking Unrestricted Mountainous...

Fresh Paint and New flooring only $229,000

372 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This solid block home has just received a fresh coat of paint to the interior as well as new floor coverings making it fresh and ready for you to move straight in.

Sneak peek inside one of CQ's most luxurious homes

Never feel left out of the party with this open-plan kitchen and dining space with a waterfall benchtop breakfast bar and room for more at the dining table.

Coastal property hits the market for offers over $699K

Mayors on land valuations: Some will feel the rates impact

Rate rises on the way?

There has been some 'dramatic changes'

Land value decreases after 'mining downturn'

Historian Don Watson outside Goldston House in Rockhampton. Mayor Strelow's house is located in Rockhampton City, which has reported no change in median value.

Responsibility was also placed on fly-in fly-out workers

Land valuations: Depot Hill man says any rate rise would "suck”

Mortgage calculator. House, noney and document.

'The house four houses down pays $300 less than I do'

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!