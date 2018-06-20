BREAKING: Bundaberg man dies after freak boating accident

TRAGEDY: Police and VMR Bundaberg searched for the missing man on Friday before he was found deceased.

A MAN has died after a freak boating accident in Bundaberg.

The Queensland Police Service have released details about the tragedy which happened in the Burnett River on Friday.

A QPS spokesman said a call came in about 7.30pm after witnesses saw a boat going in circles without a driver.

It is believed the boat may have collided with a shipping channel or a light post, throwing the sole person in the boat overboard.

Family and friends helped police and Volunteer Marine Rescue search for the missing 63-year-old Avenell Heights man.

The spokesman said he was found deceased just after midnight by a family member.

"He was transported to Burnett Heads by VMR" he said.

It is unclear how the crash happened and investigations are continuing as police prepare a report for the coroner.